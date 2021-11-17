€9m investment in water infrastructure for Cork's northside

A new construction contract has been signed that will see the expansion of the water and wastewater networks in Ballyvolane.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, will invest €9 million in this project. Once complete, the new infrastructure will support housing development and will ensure a safer and more reliable water supply to households and businesses in the area.

The project will also allow for the construction of 2,500 houses that are planned for development in the area in the future.

Geda Construction Ltd will work on behalf of Irish Water to deliver the project. Works are expected to commence before the end of 2021 and will take approximately 18 months to complete.

Lisa Cogan of Irish Water said: “We are looking forward to delivering this important project on behalf of the local community in Ballyvolane. This €9 million investment in the local water and wastewater infrastructure will provide additional capacity for the development of new homes and will hopefully see Cork city grow even further both socially and economically.

“The project will involve the construction of a new state-of-the-art wastewater pumping station, 2.6km of wastewater rising main and 1.7km of new watermains. This project is part of the Irish Water Growth and Development Fund which will benefit the people of Ballyvolane and the wider Cork city area.”

David Joyce, Director of Operations in Cork City Council said: “This is an important project for the City which strategically fits with and supports the City’s ambitions as expressed in our forthcoming City Development Plan. The delivery of infrastructure to support housing provision and to service zoned lands is very welcome.”

Further details of the project will be released in due course with works expected to take place along the Ballyhooly Road, North Ring Road, and Lower Dublin Hill in Ballyvolane.