Cork-based asylum seeker who went on hunger strike last month calling on Department to issue him with permit

Cork-based Indian asylum seeker Nadim Hussain has called on the Department of Justice to issue him with an Irish Residence Permit (IRP).

The registration certificate, previously known as the GNIB card, certifies that a person’s permission to stay in Ireland has been registered and the type of permission the person has.

Last month, Mr Hussain commenced a hunger strike campaign to highlight his calls to get permission to remain status in Ireland.

He was hospitalised after he became extremely weak.

The nine-day hunger strike came to an end when he received assurances from his legal team after discussions with the Justice Department that he would not be deported.

After being discharged from Cork University Hospital (CUH) in late October, he returned to his accommodation on Kinsale Road direct provision centre, where he has lived since coming to Ireland in 2019.

Mr Hussain, who came to Ireland after both of his parents were killed in anti-Muslim violence in India, says that his life would be in danger if he was to return.

Speaking to The Echo, he said that he has been asked by the Department to provide evidence of his role as security staff at various hospitals, information and documents which he supplied his legal team on Thursday.

He plans to travel to Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s office in Cork on his birthday on November 17 if he does not hear back from the Department on the issue.

Speaking in the Dáil back in October, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, said that he was aware of Mr Hussain’s case and what has happened to his parents and acknowledged that he has “gone through a very traumatic time”.

He said that while he, at the time, had not read the entirety of the background of Mr Hussain’s case, that he did take the fact that he was on hunger strike very seriously.

“I do think we should make every effort we can to try and help that person in the situation that they find themselves in,” he told the Dáil.