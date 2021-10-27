Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 16:49

Asylum seeker who went on hunger strike discharged from Cork hospital 

His surgical team at CUH recommended that he eat better and look after his health and that, as per his circumstances, he needs a better living environment.
Nadim Hussain was discharged from Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Wednesday.

Breda Graham

Cork-based Indian asylum seeker Nadim Hussain has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment following a nine-day hunger strike.

Mr Hussain was admitted to hospital last Thursday night after becoming extremely weak during a hunger strike campaign to achieve permission to remain status in Ireland.

His hunger strike came to an end after nine days when he received assurances from his legal team after discussions with the Justice Department that he would not be deported.

He was discharged from Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Wednesday and returned to his accommodation on Kinsale Road direct provision centre, where he has lived since coming to Ireland in 2019 and had been based prior to being admitted to hospital last week.

Speaking to The Echo on Wednesday, he said that he is happy to be out of the hospital and on the mend but that he is still too weak to work.

In a letter shown to The Echo by Mr Hussain, his surgical team at CUH recommended that he eat better and look after his health and that, as per his circumstances, he needs a better living environment.

Wishes to remain in Cork 

Mr Hussain contacted the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) on Tuesday to inform them of his doctor’s recommendation and was offered a single room in Tullamore which he refused as “Cork is my family” and instead requested a single room in Cork.

IPAS told him to return to his accommodation on Kinsale Road direct provision centre, where he is now sharing a room.

“I am weak and need a good place, accommodation and healthy food.” 

Last month, Mr Hussain received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal (IPAT) which affirmed a recommendation of the international protection officer which stated that he should be refused a declaration as a refugee along with subsidiary protection status.

Following on from the letter, he began his campaign, pleading to be granted leave to remain in Ireland as he fears for his life if he was to be deported back to his home country where both of his parents were killed in anti-Muslim violence.

Mr Hussain has since received assurances that he will not be deported. 

direct provision
