Christmas comes early in Cork: Festive displays galore this November

IT’S beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Cork this November as shops and centres settle into the Christmas spirit and light up in festive lights ahead of December.

Landmark city-centre building, Brown Thomas were one of the first to get in the mood with their elaborate shop windows decorated and emblazoned in festive cheer once Halloween was finished.

Brown Thomas on Saint Patrick’s Street in Cork city centre is looking festive tonight. Yes, I’m aware it’s early November, thanks. pic.twitter.com/fJSGk4ZfPZ — James Clancy (@James__Clancy) November 2, 2021

Cork City Council was hot on their heels, putting up Christmas Trees at City Hall and on Patrick Street as well as Christmas light decorations on Opera Lane soon after.

✨🎄It's beginning to look a lot like...🤫



🎅Too soon?!#Christmas2021 pic.twitter.com/ZjRgCDumcG — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) November 4, 2021

Not to be outdone popular pub Barrys of Douglas plugged in a cacophony of lights highlighting their establishment in the heart of Douglas as the most cheery and Christmassy place to be.

The very popular Marina Market on Centre Park Road is also getting in the mood, announcing a "Santa in the City" service from November 27.

Posting on social media the busy market said: “Meet Santa and his elves in a beautiful Christmas setting. Guaranteed fun for the family. Starting on November 27.

“Book your tickets now on marinamarket.ie.”