10-year-old Adam Terry in recovery after successful surgery

The Terry family, from Whitechurch in Co Cork, are relieved after 10-year-old Adam had a successful scoliosis surgery on October 29.

Adam touched the hearts of the nation when he told listeners of RTÉ’s Today With Claire Byrne show that he felt as though he was “at the bottom of the barrel”.

The Whitechurch family said they had a “really tough” seven days since then and were close to calling an ambulance two weeks ago due to the severity of Adam’s pain.

“He’s in bed all day. He can’t get up. He can’t function. He was screaming in pain and that was really, really hard,” Adam’s mom Christine said.

Christine and Mark Terry. Credit: Brian O'Connell

The family were then contacted by Crumlin Children’s Hospital and Adamwas given a provisional date of October 29 for his surgery.

It is the first time the family had been offered a date for surgery. In December 2020, they were told Adam would receive his surgery in the spring. However, in February, Christine said she was told they would be waiting a further six to nine months.

On Friday RTÉ reporter Brian O’Connell tweeted an update from the family to say the surgery was a success.

“His correction went as planned - he’s in recovery now...The family want to thank everyone and are going to focus on Adam’s recovery now. They want to acknowledge all the other children waiting for treatment.”