Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 17:23

Cork man caught with knife told Gardaí he was making sandwiches put it down his trousers and forgot it was there

He had 217 previous convictions, including five for possessing knives, three for production of other implements, a number for assault and 59 for theft.
Cork man caught with knife told Gardaí he was making sandwiches put it down his trousers and forgot it was there

While Linehan first made the remark about the sandwiches he later admitted not having it for a lawful purpose and that he had it for his own defence.

Liam Heylin

A Cork man with over 200 previous convictions was caught with a knife in Cork city but he told gardaí, “I was making sandwiches earlier and put it down my trousers and forgot about it.” 

That was the explanation Darren Linehan of 47 Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, first gave to gardaí when he was caught with the knife.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court that gardaí responded to a report of a man armed with a knife on August 19 last at around 9 p.m.

While Linehan first made the remark about the sandwiches he later admitted not having it for a lawful purpose and that he had it for his own defence.

Two days later at Blackrock village he was arrested for being drunk and a danger when he was found stumbling around. In fact, he fell into the river at one stage, Sgt. Lyons said.

On August 18 he entered an area of the Carry-Out off-licence in Carrigaline that is off-limits to the public and he stole six bottles of Smirnoff Ice.

Linehan had 217 previous convictions, including five for possessing knives, three for production of other implements, a number for assault and 59 for theft.

His solicitor, Diane Hallahan, said the defendant was only out of prison a short time and found himself under pressure in relation to accommodation and addiction issues.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a nine-month sentence on Linehan and commented, “We all know the difficulties caused by people having knives in Cork city.”

Read More

Bench warrant issued for man accused of sexual assault in Cork city suburb

More in this section

Covid Media Briefing Wednesday 20th October 2021 Covid increasing at 'concerning rate'
FILE PHOTO Former RTE journalist Charlie Bird has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease END Charlie Bird diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease
'I really love the customers': Cork jeweller set to retire in 2022 after 43 years in business 'I really love the customers': Cork jeweller set to retire in 2022 after 43 years in business
#courtscork courtcourts
Senate Judiciary Committee Wraps Up Alito Nomination Hearings

'If they get involved they will be caught' : Cork judge issues warning to young people acting as money mules 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more