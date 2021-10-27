Cork man caught with knife told Gardaí he was making sandwiches put it down his trousers and forgot it was there

A Cork man with over 200 previous convictions was caught with a knife in Cork city but he told gardaí, “I was making sandwiches earlier and put it down my trousers and forgot about it.”

That was the explanation Darren Linehan of 47 Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, first gave to gardaí when he was caught with the knife.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court that gardaí responded to a report of a man armed with a knife on August 19 last at around 9 p.m.

While Linehan first made the remark about the sandwiches he later admitted not having it for a lawful purpose and that he had it for his own defence.

Two days later at Blackrock village he was arrested for being drunk and a danger when he was found stumbling around. In fact, he fell into the river at one stage, Sgt. Lyons said.

On August 18 he entered an area of the Carry-Out off-licence in Carrigaline that is off-limits to the public and he stole six bottles of Smirnoff Ice.

Linehan had 217 previous convictions, including five for possessing knives, three for production of other implements, a number for assault and 59 for theft.

His solicitor, Diane Hallahan, said the defendant was only out of prison a short time and found himself under pressure in relation to accommodation and addiction issues.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a nine-month sentence on Linehan and commented, “We all know the difficulties caused by people having knives in Cork city.”