Bench warrant issued for man accused of sexual assault in Cork city suburb

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a 62-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Douglas area of Cork.

Patrick Vaughan failed to show up for his case which was called on the opening day of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Helen Boyle issued a warrant for his arrest for him to be brought before the court.

When the 62-year-old appeared at Cork District Court originally on the charge he complained, “Your honour, I don’t know why I am here.”

Judge Olann Kelleher explained, “You are charged with sexually assaulting a female.”

Vaughan replied to the judge, “That could be anything.”

Vaughan is charged with carrying out a sexual assault on a woman on Douglas Road in Cork on Friday, May 7, 2020.

Patrick Vaughan was required to sign on at Anglesea Street garda station on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9am and 9pm, live at his home at Oaklodge, Douglas Road, Cork, and not to approach any females who are not relations or close associates of his in a public place.