Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 07:29

Bench warrant issued for man accused of sexual assault in Cork city suburb

Bench warrant issued for man accused of sexual assault in Cork city suburb

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a 62-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Douglas area of Cork.

Liam Heylin

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a 62-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Douglas area of Cork.

Patrick Vaughan failed to show up for his case which was called on the opening day of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Helen Boyle issued a warrant for his arrest for him to be brought before the court.

When the 62-year-old appeared at Cork District Court originally on the charge he complained, “Your honour, I don’t know why I am here.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher explained, “You are charged with sexually assaulting a female.” 

Vaughan replied to the judge, “That could be anything.” 

Vaughan is charged with carrying out a sexual assault on a woman on Douglas Road in Cork on Friday, May 7, 2020.

Patrick Vaughan was required to sign on at Anglesea Street garda station on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9am and 9pm, live at his home at Oaklodge, Douglas Road, Cork, and not to approach any females who are not relations or close associates of his in a public place.

More in this section

Popular Cork Festival - cancelled for two years - set for 2022 revival Popular Cork Festival - cancelled for two years - set for 2022 revival
Dragon of Shandon Festival to celebrate Halloween this weekend Dragon of Shandon Festival to celebrate Halloween this weekend
Cork-based asylum seeker hospitalised upon entering day nine of hunger strike Cork-based asylum seeker set to be discharged from hospital following hunger strike campaign
cork court
'Don't buy scramblers for kids this Christmas': Plea from northside councillor

'Don't buy scramblers for kids this Christmas': Plea from northside councillor

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more