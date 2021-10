Kinsale Seven’s, the seven-a-side rugby tournament and Festival held annually in the popular coastal village every year has announced it will be going ahead in 2022.

Christine Woods of Railway Union in action at the Kinsale Sevens in 2013. /Picture: Des Barry.

In the announcement, the festival organisers said there will be teams from America, All over England, Scotland and Wales and a variety of European teams and the four corners of Ireland

“We have elite teams, there is a great selection of high-class international players and people just out for the craic and a good time.”

Eoin Geary ,Jay Dargan and Mark Hannon at the Kinsale Sevens

The festival, which is normally held in March each year, was cancelled due to Covid in 2020 and 2021 but is planning to return to competing in 2022.