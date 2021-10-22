Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 11:38

Work to restore water in North Cork area complete

rish Water has been working with Cork County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to properties in Freemount and surrounding areas following issues at Freemount water treatment plant.

Irish Water has been working with Cork County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to properties in Freemount and surrounding areas following issues at Freemount water treatment plant.

Repairs are now complete but Irish Water has said it generally takes two to three hours after this to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

However, they have warned that water supply may not return until later tonight to customers located on higher ground and extremities of the network.

Neil Smyth, Irish Water Operational Lead said: “The repairs have been completed as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. 

"We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.” 

Irish Water's customer care team is available 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and can also be contacted on Twitter @IWCare.

For further updates see www.water.ie 

