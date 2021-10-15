Could it be you? Three Cork winners in Wednesday's Lotto

The National Lottery has revealed 28 locations across the country where winning Lotto tickets from Wednesday’s draw worth €35,234 each were purchased, including three Cork winners.

The players were just one number off winning €19m, the highest Lotto jackpot in history.

One of the winning tickets was purchased in Centra in Blarney, while the other two Cork tickets were purchased online.

The ticket holders will share a massive prize fund of almost €1m with winners in 12 other counties and claim €35,234 each.

The record-breaking €19.06m jackpot has been capped. Picture: Mac Innes Photography.

“Were you one of the lucky Lotto players from Wednesday night’s draw who came incredibly close to scooping the €19,060,800 jackpot? We are urging players to check their tickets carefully as they could have a nice prize waiting for them,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“We are advising anyone who does have one of the winning tickets to sign the back and keep it safe.

"They should contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.”