Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 10:44

Drivers urged to take care following incident at busy Cork junction

Drivers urged to take care following incident at busy Cork junction

A truck shed part of its load on the Dunkettle Interchange.

Maeve Lee

DRIVERS are being urged to take care on the Dunkettle Interchange this morning after a truck shed part of its load on the busy junction.

The incident occurred on the Dunkettle Interchange southbound.

The Dunkettle team are currently working to clear the road.

Drivers have been told to take care when approaching the interchange.

Read More

Fire service and gardai attend Cork city crash

More in this section

'Cork is my family': Asylum seeker pleading with Justice Minister to allow him to remain in place he calls home  'Cork is my family': Asylum seeker pleading with Justice Minister to allow him to remain in place he calls home 
More patients waiting for beds at CUH today than at any other hospital More patients waiting for beds at CUH today than at any other hospital
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020 Close contact tracing to end in creches and primary schools
cork trafficdunkettle
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus

Covid outbreaks: New data shows where outbreaks are being reported in Cork and Kerry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more