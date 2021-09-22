Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 15:01

Fire service and gardai attend Cork city crash

Local diversions are in place on Shanakiel Road following a recent crash

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash in Cork city.

The incident occurred on Shanakiel road.

A garda spokesperson said nobody was injured in the incident.

The road is closed at the moment to allow the removal of vehicle.

Gardai and the Cork City Fire Service attended the scene.

