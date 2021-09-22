Fire service and gardai attend Cork city crash

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash in Cork city.

The incident occurred on Shanakiel road.

A garda spokesperson said nobody was injured in the incident.

Crews have dealt with a Road Traffic Collision in the Shanakiel area ⚠️



Seatbelts and airbags worked effectively to minimise injuries ✅



Always belt up, front and back 👍🏻#notjustfires pic.twitter.com/s2a5g8piep — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) September 22, 2021

The road is closed at the moment to allow the removal of vehicle.

Gardai and the Cork City Fire Service attended the scene.