Ed Sheeran announces new tour: singer-songwriter to play at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Ed Sheeran has announced his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’), taking place in stadiums throughout 2022 including one date in Cork.

Kicking off in April next year, the tour will see Ed play shows across Ireland, the UK, Central Europe and Scandinavia, with the singer-songwriter to play at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 28 April 2022.

General sale for all territories commences on Saturday 25th September.

Tickets will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

Ed’s upcoming ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see Ed return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’: taking place from 2017-2019, it officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour, ever, by the time of its completion.

On next year’s dates, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

Cork GAA are delighted to welcome @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/l3HJXtImUS — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) September 17, 2021

Ed’s highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on October 29 through Asylum/Atlantic. Later today, Sheeran is set to replace himself at No.1 in the UK’s Official Singles Chart following the release of his new single ‘Shivers’ – a track that Ed performed for the first time at last weekends’ MTV VMA’s. It follows his colossal comeback track, ‘Bad Habits’, that has, so far, spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the same chart. Moreover, as of last week, Ed has become the first British Solo Artist to claim 52 weeks – a full year – at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart, with only Elvis Presley and The Beatles achieving more overall weeks at the top.

For more details see https://www.aikenpromotions.com/