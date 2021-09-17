Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 08:10

Ed Sheeran announces new tour: singer-songwriter to play at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Ed Sheeran announces new tour: singer-songwriter to play at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Ed Sheeran is to play shows across Ireland, the UK, Central Europe and Scandinavia, with the singer-songwriter to play at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 28 April 2022. 

Mary Corcoran

Ed Sheeran has announced his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’), taking place in stadiums throughout 2022 including one date in Cork. 

Kicking off in April next year, the tour will see Ed play shows across Ireland, the UK, Central Europe and Scandinavia, with the singer-songwriter to play at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 28 April 2022. 

General sale for all territories commences on Saturday 25th September.

Tickets will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster. 

Ed’s upcoming ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see Ed return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’: taking place from 2017-2019, it officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour, ever, by the time of its completion. 

On next year’s dates, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

Ed’s highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on October 29 through Asylum/Atlantic. Later today, Sheeran is set to replace himself at No.1 in the UK’s Official Singles Chart following the release of his new single ‘Shivers’ – a track that Ed performed for the first time at last weekends’ MTV VMA’s. It follows his colossal comeback track, ‘Bad Habits’, that has, so far, spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the same chart. Moreover, as of last week, Ed has become the first British Solo Artist to claim 52 weeks – a full year – at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart, with only Elvis Presley and The Beatles achieving more overall weeks at the top.

For more details see https://www.aikenpromotions.com/

Read More

Marquee promoters want certainty on Cork ticket prices as talks of Springsteen Páirc gigs gather pace

More in this section

Cork still in the running to host 2024 America's Cup after host selection period extended Cork still in the running to host 2024 America's Cup after host selection period extended
MSPs debate child care plans Cork creches could face closures if demands sought by sector are not met
Renewed calls to address resourcing concerns at Cork Garda station  Renewed calls to address resourcing concerns at Cork Garda station 
Swimmer brought to safety after being swept out to sea at Cork beach

Swimmer brought to safety after being swept out to sea at Cork beach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more