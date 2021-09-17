Marquee promoters want certainty on Cork ticket prices as talks of Springsteen Páirc gigs gather pace

Tickets for the June 25 concert by Christy Moore at the venue are selling on one website for more than seven times their face value.
The tickets, which had a face value of just under €50, are on sale for up to €351, despite a warning by the concert promoters, Aiken Promotions, about the sale of the tickets for such high sums. One website is advertising tickets for the June show for between €213 and €351, while tickets for Deadmau5 are available for between €118 and €200.
A spokeswoman for Aiken Promotions toldthat the company has now applied to have the Live at the Marquee concerts designated under the Sale of Tickets Act, which came into effect at the end of July.
The legislation bans the above-price resale of tickets for live events at venues with a capacity of at least 1,000 people.
However, because the Live at the Marquee concerts are rescheduled dates, the tickets were sold before the legislation was introduced, meaning that Aiken now has to apply to have the concerts included under the legislation.