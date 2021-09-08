Number of walk-in Covid vaccine clinics to take place in Cork 

A number of walk-in vaccination clinics will be held at Covid-19 vaccination centres in Cork city over the coming days.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the South/South West Hospital Group, who are overseeing the vaccination programme in Cork and Kerry, are advising that anyone eligible for a Pfizer BioNtech vaccine can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at walk-in clinics which are scheduled across Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This will be the sixth weekend when walk-in vaccinations have been made available in Cork city.

'Enthusiastic reception'

Sinead Horgan, vaccination project lead with the South/South West Hospital Group, said that there has been an enthusiastic reception from Cork people so far to the walk-in clinics.

“While the majority of the population is now vaccinated, it is encouraging that these walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be popular with members of the public of all ages. We encourage anyone still considering getting their vaccine to come along, walk-in and get their vaccine in a safe setting, with a warm welcome from our friendly staff.”

A number of evening clinics will take place and Ms Horgan said that the evening clinics have proved to be useful for people leaving work or school.

“We hope that the later walk-in clinics, running until 8pm, will be useful to people leaving work who may not have been in a position to attend previous walk-in clinics in the county. We’d encourage employers to share the details of the upcoming clinics. They may also suit parents who can call into the centre after the school collection time, and may also suit secondary school students.”

Clinic details

The clinics will take place:

Thursday September 9th:

Pairc Uí Chaoimh, 4.30pm to 7pm.

Friday September 10th:

Pairc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm to 8pm.

Saturday September 11th:

City Hall, 10am to 2pm

Sunday September 12th:

City Hall, 10am to 2pm

The walk-in vaccination clinics will be open to any eligible person aged 12 or over. Anyone aged between 12 and 15 years must be accompanied by an adult, and will need the consent of a parent or guardian before vaccination.

Those attending for either a first or second dose should check hse.ie to make sure they are eligible and that they bring all necessary documentation eg those hoping to receive a second dose should bring proof of their first dose vaccination (eg their vaccination card) and photo ID.

For anyone waiting for a second dose, it does not matter where they received their first dose – in other words, if they received their first dose with a GP, in a pharmacy or another vaccination centre, they can still attend.