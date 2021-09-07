Walk-in Covid testing suspended at second Cork centre 

Walk-in Covid-19 testing has been suspended at a second Covid testing centre in Cork.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare this evening said that it had suspended walk-in Covid-19 screening at its Dunmanway testing centre.

Walk-in testing at the Lee Covid screening centre was suspended last week.

The centres are still available for testing by appointment.

In a statement, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said that the demand for tests at both screening centres has been significant in recent weeks.

"This has led to long waiting times for anyone attending as a walk-in, without an appointment.

"We have taken the decision to temporarily suspend walk-in testing at the centres so that we can manage the demand for appointments, and continue to offer timely and efficient testing by appointment."

Any member of the public can still book themselves an appointment for a test on the HSE's website.

A spokesperson said the aim in moving to appointments-only at the centres for the moment is to make sure they can continue to offer appointments in an efficient and timely way.

Anyone who wishes to get a test at the centres should make an appointment online or via their GP before travelling to the centre.

Appointments at the centres (whether for a GP referral or for an appointment made on-line) are not affected.