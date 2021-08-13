Road closures due to Dunkettle project announced 

AS work continues on the Dunkettle Interchange project, some temporary road closures have been announced and motorists are being advised to take note of them.

The €215m Dunkettle Interchange project is on target for the completion date of March 2024.

The project is being undertaken to create a number of direct road links with the N8, N25, and N40, as well as links to the R623 in Little Island and Burys Bridge in Dunkettle.

The Dunkettle team continues to publish weekly newsletters that highlight all of the major works ongoing and upcoming on site.

The latest closure will see the slip road from the L-2998 Richmond Road to the M8 southbound, just north of the interchange, temporarily closed from today at 9.30am until Monday, August 23, at 5am.

The temporary road closure is required to facilitate the tie in of two of the new interchange link roads between the gaelscoil and the railway.

The works are being timed to avoid the school term and, therefore, minimise the impact on the gaelscoil and on local residents.

Local signposted diversions will be in place via both Glanmire village and the N25 Little Island junction.

The N25 eastbound will also be closed over the Dunkettle Interchange roundabout section to facilitate the replacement of the waterproofing on the two existing bridges.

The works will now be carried out from 8pm this evening until 5am on Monday. These works were originally scheduled to take place earlier this month but, as they are particularly susceptible to weather conditions, they had to be postponed.

Works are continuing at the Dunkettle Interchange roundabout, with piling works being carried out. It will be necessary to close lanes on the roundabout at off-peak times and also on the approaches in order to gain safe access to the works.

Work is also continuing on the N40 intelligent transport systems.

The Dunkettle team has also issued a reminder that the temporary reduced speed limit of 60km/hr is in place for the Dunkettle site. Motorists are requested to abide by the speed limit in the interests of the safety of the personnel working on the site and as well as road users themselves.

The DunkettleLive traffic app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play. It provides alerts on live traffic incidents and any planned works that will affect traffic.

These alerts are also published on the Dunkettle Twitter feed, @dunkettleint, along with any additional news that may not be included in the weekly newsletters.