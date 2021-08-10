'My family thought I was crazy': Former Miss Cork contestant turns her hand to fire breathing

A CORK entertainer is setting the world alight with a dangerous act after a long absence resulting from Covid restrictions.

Leonie Bennett has carved a name for herself as one of the rebel county's few fire breathers. The former Miss Cork contestant was trained in by former fire breather and model Ariana Barrett almost five years ago and said she hasn't looked back since. Now, as the world slowly opens up again, Leonie said she is excited to get back to what she loves best.

The 26-year-old from Glanmire is preparing to travel to Dublin where she will provide entertainment at a powerlifting event in the upcoming weeks. Despite having little opportunity to perform since Covid hit our shores, Ms Bennett remains confident in her skills. However, she emphasised that she can't let her guard down, given the risks attached.

"There are tips and tricks to stay safe," she explained.

"One of the techniques is to make sure that you don't wear certain clothing. Anything with a thick lining can't be worn. You can't even wear a bra with an underwire because there's a risk that the metal will react with the chemicals.

"Also, there's a chance that the chemicals can seep in and get stuck if it runs down the skin and sits there. It can be a challenge to find clothes when you're so limited. I tend to dress in black when I'm performing because it hides a lot."

One of Cork's few firebreathers, Leonie Bennett performing at an event. Pic: Kest photography.

Leonie, who is also a singer, explained she has to work with dangerous chemicals as part of her act.

"I have been very lucky that it's never gone wrong for me and I've never burned myself doing it. If the chemical is left on your skin for too long it can result in a chemical burn. it can take practice to know what your limits are."

Initially, Leonie said, friends and family expressed concern about her new passion.

"When I told my family first they thought I was crazy. My nan kept warning me about how careful I needed to be. However, I had to remind her that I was professionally trained."

Everything changed when Leonie first performed for her family.

"The first time they saw me perform was for my brother's 21st birthday around three years ago. They were stunned. I'll never forget my grandmother's face. There were one or two of them who wanted me to perform at parties. My uncle even invited me to do it at his wedding. My nan no longer worries about the fire breathing. She has seen me do it and realises I know what I'm doing."

FROM HAIRBRUSH TO FIRE FAN

Leonie's friends were initially taken back by Leonie's new pastime.

"Growing up and as a teenager, I was always very quiet so I think this has surprised people an awful lot. However, when I was performing I was a lot different. I was always the kid who was singing into their hairbrush. The only difference is I've now swapped that hairbrush for a fire fan."

Now, other young women have been inspired by Leonie and are keen to follow in her footsteps.

"I've had a few come up and express interest after events. They'll often ask for advice on where they can get trained up."

The performer said she has always been fearless.

"When I was first asked if I wanted to be trained up in it I was so excited all my nerves just left me. It was something I wanted to do so badly."