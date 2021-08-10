End of an era as popular Cork takeaway to close after almost 40 years 

One of Cork's most popular takeaway establishments, Zico's Pizzas, is to close its doors after almost four decades in business.

The well known eatery on High Street took to Facebook yesterday to make the announcement.

Zico's was established by the well-known Derry O'Callaghan, who grew the business from the ground up with the help of his staff and family.

"Zico’s customers were always at the heart of the business and Derry Cal was known for his cúpla focal and ball hop, which if returned, might win you a few extra chips with your order," the business said on Facebook.

Commenting on the decision to close the business, Mr O'Callaghan said he has chosen to retire to focus on his health and spend more time with his loved ones.

"I’d like to thank all my staff, particularly my sister Norma, customers, family and friends over the years for their business and support.

"It has been a job I loved for so long but it is time now to focus on my health.

"I’m very grateful to everyone for their custom during lockdown and for the well wishes after my stroke last year, it really helped me get back on track.

"It’s now time to enjoy my family, friends and retirement," he said.

Zico's Pizzas were well known for supporting local schools, clubs and businesses over the years.

In their statement on social media, the business said they were "always grateful for local support and happy to give back".

The business will close its doors for the last time on Sunday.