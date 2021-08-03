Emergency services dealing with multi-vehicle collision: Road to remain closed for some time

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Monkstown which occurred around lunchtime today.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident around 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon on Strand Road.

It is understood the incident involves three cars, a bus and a pedestrian.

The extent of injuries is unknown but a garda source confirmed there is concern for both the pedestrian and bus driver.

Fire and ambulance services, as well as Gardaí are at the scene and officials have said the road will be closed for most of the day.

Traffic diversions are in place.