Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 14:39

Emergency services dealing with multi-vehicle collision: Road to remain closed for some time

Emergency services dealing with multi-vehicle collision: Road to remain closed for some time

Emergency services were alerted to the incident around 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon on Strand Road.

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Monkstown which occurred around lunchtime today.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident around 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon on Strand Road.

It is understood the incident involves three cars, a bus and a pedestrian. 

The extent of injuries is unknown but a garda source confirmed there is concern for both the pedestrian and bus driver.

Fire and ambulance services, as well as Gardaí are at the scene and officials have said the road will be closed for most of the day.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Read More

Respects being paid to late Macroom garda on Killarney's streets today

More in this section

New car sales in Cork increase by 14% on last year New car sales in Cork increase by 14% on last year
Garda stock Respects being paid to late Macroom garda on Killarney's streets today
Professor John O Halloran, Deputy President and Registrar, University College Cork. Professor John O’Halloran appointed as sixteenth President of UCC
cork garda
Range of live performances and events set to take place across Cork city

Range of live performances and events set to take place across Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more