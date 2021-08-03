Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 11:09

Respects being paid to late Macroom garda on Killarney's streets today

People are expected to line the streets of Killarney to pay their respects to Garda Paudie Twohig from Ballinagree

Ann Murphy

PEOPLE are expected to line the streets of Killarney this afternoon to pay their respects to a very popular Cork garda who has died after a short illness.

Paudie Twohig, 44, from Ballinagree, near Macroom, passed away on Sunday at Cork University Hospital. His death comes shortly after the birth of his second daughter.

In May, his wife and fellow garda Diane Collins spoke about his illness on the Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1. At that point, he was undergoing immunotherapy treatment at CUH.

On Facebook, Killarney business Blooms Florists wrote yesterday: “Very sad news around Killarney this weekend of the passing of popular local Garda Paudie Twohig. Tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon at approximately 12.45 Paudies remains will be brought through the streets of Killarney one last time. As his funeral will be held in cork on Wednesday many locals due to Covid restrictions will be unable to attend. It would be lovely if as many people and local businesses could stand on the streets outside their premises and places of work and give this great fella the goodbye He deserves. Rest in Peace Paudie.” 

Tributes have poured in online to him, with Aghinagh GAA club saying: “Paudie played with Aghinagh through under age to adult teams and will be sadly missed. To his wife Diane, his daughters Tara Grace and Olivia, his Parents John and Maura, brothers Tadhg and Seán, his sister Mairéad and extended family we offer our sincerest condolences. At dheis de go raibh a anam.” 

He will be laid to rest in St Colman’s cemetery in Macroom tomorrow after a funeral Mass in Ballinagree.

