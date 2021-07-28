Road closed in both directions following three-car collision in Cork

THE emergency services are currently responding to a multi-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in Knockanemore, Ovens earlier this afternoon.

The road traffic incident, which occurred west of the Ovens Bar on the N22, involved three cars and the road is currently closed in both directions.

“There were three cars involved in the collision," a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo. "There appears to be no major serious injury that we are aware of.

"Gardaí are attending the scene at present.

“They are waiting on tow trucks to move the cars. The road is blocked so this has resulted in the roads being closed."

"Traffic diversions are in place,” the spokesperson added.

Units from our Ballincollig station are dealing with a multi-vehicle Road Traffic Collision on the N22, use caution in the area ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Zh6SofnANR — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) July 28, 2021

Fire units from Ballincollig, Macroom and Cork city are also currently at the scene and are urging motorists to be cautious in the area.