Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 17:10

Road closed in both directions following three-car collision in Cork

Road closed in both directions following three-car collision in Cork

Gardaí are currently attending a road accident in Knockanemore, Ovens

THE emergency services are currently responding to a multi-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in Knockanemore, Ovens earlier this afternoon.

The road traffic incident, which occurred west of the Ovens Bar on the N22, involved three cars and the road is currently closed in both directions. 

“There were three cars involved in the collision," a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo. "There appears to be no major serious injury that we are aware of. 

"Gardaí are attending the scene at present.

“They are waiting on tow trucks to move the cars. The road is blocked so this has resulted in the roads being closed."

"Traffic diversions are in place,” the spokesperson added.

Fire units from Ballincollig, Macroom and Cork city are also currently at the scene  and are urging motorists to be cautious in the area.

Read More

Gardaí urge public to respect amentities following dumping at Cork beauty spot

More in this section

'Everybody is buzzing': Skibbereen bursting with pride after Emily's Olympic success  'Everybody is buzzing': Skibbereen bursting with pride after Emily's Olympic success 
Two popular Cork businesses announce temporary closure as staff members get tested for Covid Two popular Cork businesses announce temporary closure as staff members get tested for Covid
Group fails in bid to halt Cork city flood relief works Group fails in bid to halt Cork city flood relief works
cork gardaemergency services
Department of Health confirms an additional 1,408 new Covid cases; median age of cases is 24

Department of Health confirms an additional 1,408 new Covid cases; median age of cases is 24

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more