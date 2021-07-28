Gardaí urge public to respect amentities following dumping at Cork beauty spot

GARDAÍ have urged the public to respect local amenities following an incident at a beauty spot in the Fermoy District.

In a Facebook post, Gardaí from the Fermoy District said that unfortunately, not everyone who visits local amenities and has been enjoying beauty spots in the recent good weather treats them “with the respect they deserve”.

They said the dumping makes these places “unattractive, unhygienic and unusable for residents and potential visitors”.

“Gardaí from Fermoy District continue to patrol beauty spots and local amenities, which are attracting lots of visitors, especially in the sunshine," they said.

They urged members of the public to treat shared spaces with pride and respect and to report any anti-social behaviour.

In addition, they have warned the public that interfering with lifesaving equipment puts lives at risk.

“Please leave our shared spaces in the condition you would hope to find them and take pride in our beautiful country.

“Report anti-social behaviour and suspicious activity. Take your rubbish home.”