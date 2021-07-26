Big Beach Clean returns this year with support from Cork company

The Big Beach Clean is back this year, with Cork company Cully and Sully once again rowing in to support the initiative.

The campaign is an annual call to action inviting communities and volunteers around the country to remove litter from around the Irish coast after the end of the bathing season.

This year it will run from September 17-19, as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy.

The initiative is also an opportunity for volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, which entails collecting the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches and filling in Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards.

The Big Beach Clean also takes place over the same weekend as World Clean Up Day, which normally unites more than 20 million people in 180 countries, who come together to tackle litter.

For this reason, in 2021, with the involvement of the National Spring Clean programme, registrations will again be open to all residents of Ireland, no matter how far from the coast they are based.

"Getting involved in the Big Beach Clean is a way for residents of non-coastal counties to help prevent litter entering our waterways and seas by holding a clean-up no matter where they are in the country and tackling the problem at source," organisers state.

Cully and Sully are supporting the initiative by providing volunteers with clean up kits.

They will also be hosting flagship events which will be announced in August.

Cullen Allen said they are delighted to support the campaign.

"We love our beaches and waterways and use them all year round for various activities from windsurfing to sea swimming and we know how important it is for everyone to continue to protect them," he said.

"We are hopeful for a bumper sign up year this year and looking forward to the events in September."

To register visit the Clean Coasts website at www.cleancoasts.org