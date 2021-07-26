Cork city residents urged to have their say on draft Cork City Development Plan

The Lord Mayor of Cork and Chief Executive of Cork City Council have urged the people of Cork city to get involved in the public consultation process of the draft Cork City Development Plan 2022-2028.

The plan, which has been published today, sets out a framework to help shape the transformation of the city over the next six years by supporting the creation of 20,000 homes and 31,000 jobs.

‘Our City, Our Future’ provides a transformative blueprint for Cork as the city embarks upon an exciting phase of growth and change with sustainability, quality of life, social inclusion, and climate resilience at the plan’s core.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher encouraged people to get involved and to have their say in an important development plan for Cork “which will shape our city for generations to come”.

This will provide a framework to achieve the ambitions for Cork to be a city of international scale to act as a counterbalance to Dublin by 2040.

“By then, Cork is targeted to grow from its current population of 210,000 people to over 335,000 people.

“To achieve this, Cork must be an attractive, sustainable city with an excellent quality of life for all its residents.

“Today is the culmination of considerable work by all the elected members of Cork City Council and especially the executive of Cork City Council.

Pictured at Fitzgerald Park, Cork, for the launch of the draft Cork City Development Plan 2022-2028.

“The elected members completed a total of 16 workshops and the plan also informed a range of studies on an international basis,” he said.

He said that the plan aims to improve Cork as a place to live through delivering housing, social inclusion, health and employment, ensuring quality of life and community development, culture, amenities, green spaces and the sustainable development of the city.

“This is a transformative and important plan for our city and I would like to encourage as many people across all community groups and representatives across all organisations as possible to make a submission to our city’s development plan before the closing date which is October 4, 2021,” he said.

Cork City Council CE, Ann Doherty said the plan is significant in many ways and is the first local policy-based expression of the ambition for Cork contained in ‘Project Ireland 2040’ and the National Planning Framework.

“The plan follows widespread listening and engagement with stakeholders in the first round of public consultation.

The plan’s rationale is further informed by a suite of evidence-based studies on the various opportunities and challenges facing the city.

“This draft plan is being published at a time of unprecedented opportunity. Cork city has up to €1.8 billion in ringfenced central government funding and up to €3.5billion earmarked for the city over 20 years as part of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS).

“There is a visible confidence in our city as evidenced by planned landmark projects such as the €46 million Grand Parade Quarter, which is going through public consultation at present, and the Cork City Docklands, a scheme of international significance that, as Ireland’s largest regeneration project has already received €355 million from the Government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF),” she said.

The draft plan can be viewed at www.corkcitydevelopmentplan.ie and the public can have their say on the plan at https://consult.corkcity.ie/.