Businesses in West Cork town close their doors following Covid-19 cases 

BUSINESSES in a West Cork community have cautiously closed their doors following positive Covid-19 cases among staff.

The popular O’Sullivan’s Bar in Crookhaven this weekend said they were "sad" to announce their decision to close their doors with immediate effect following a positive Covid-19 case among staff.

“We immediately implemented our emergency response plan, which is immediate and full closure of O'Sullivan's Shop Bar, Nottage's Bar and Restaurant,” they said.

In a Facebook post, the bar said they are initiating comprehensive PCR testing, and isolation plans for all staff.

“Our priorities are to keep our staff and community safe.

"We will be back when we know more, and hopefully after caring for our team, we can focus on a safe re-opening under HSE directive.”

Meanwhile, The Crookhaven Inn, which is the only other restaurant and bar in the town, also announced its decision to close after members of staff were deemed to be close contacts to a positive case of Covid-19.

“We have made this decision in order to ensure the highest care and safety of both our dedicated staff and valued customers,” they said.

However, after all close contacts tested negative, the restaurant said it is set to reopen on Monday though as some members of staff still must isolate for five days, they will be down staff.

“We hope you will all understand and hopefully, by the weekend we will be up and running to full capacity.”

It comes as indoor hospitality returns for those who are fully vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid-19 on Monday.