Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 13:46

Restaurant outside Cork City to temporarily close as member of staff tests positive for Covid-19

In a Facebook post, the family-owned restaurant informed customers that they would remind closed until next week.  Pic: Burak K/Pexels

Maeve Lee

A RESTAURANT outside Cork City has announced its decision to close temporarily after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Blairs Inn, located near Blarney, announced its temporary closure on Friday after a member of staff tested positive for the virus.

The family-owned pub and restaurant remained closed on Thursday and Friday as a result but were hoping to open their doors again today.

However, in a Facebook post, the restaurant said that after consulting with staff, they have “decided to knock it on the head for this weekend”.

“This will allow time for any lingering test results to come through."

"Apologies to all of you that were booked in over the weekend,” they said.

Considering the precautions and protocols they have in place, the restaurant said they may be being “overly cautious”.

“However, the safety of our staff and customers will always be paramount.”

 They are hoping to get back up and running “at full tilt” on Wednesday.

“We intend to be back up and running at full tilt in the garden from next Wednesday (28th July) straight through to the bank holiday Monday. 

"And believe you me, we will be chomping at the bit.” 

They added: “Once every one of us is fit and well, that’s ultimately all that matters.”

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

