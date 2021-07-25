Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 15:34

Cork road reopens following fatal collision; Investigations continuing 

The incident occurred at Meadstown in Kildorrery.

Maeve Lee

Investigations are continuing after a cyclist was killed in a collision in Cork on Saturday evening. 

A male cyclist was killed in the road accident which occurred at approximately 6:20 pm on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was involved in a collision with a car at Meadstown in Kildorrery.

He received treatment at the scene following the incident but was later pronounced dead.

According to Gardaí, the road has now reopened and investigations are continuing.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the collision, or anyone who may have video including dashcam footage, to contact them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Fermoy garda station on 025 82100 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Cyclist killed in Cork road collision

