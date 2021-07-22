Long tailbacks currently being experienced in Cork after spill from truck carrying concrete 

LONG tailbacks are currently being experienced heading eastbound on the N40 at junction 10 Mahon after a collision involving a truck this afternoon.

Contents from a truck carrying concrete are believed to have come loose which has resulted in long tailbacks.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and traffic is restricted in lanes.

Gardaí are advising motorists to take an alternative route as a clean-up operation is currently underway.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo: “A truck carrying concrete was involved.

"A bit of a clean-up was required after some contents came loose from the truck.

"Traffic is restricted in lanes and we are advising people to take an alternative route.

“Members of the gardaí from Blackrock, Anglesea Street, and the traffic unit are present at the scene,” the spokesperson added.