Emergency services at incident on busy Cork road; drivers urged to be cautious 

Gardaí and units of the fire service are in attendance at a road collision on the Mallow road and have urged drivers in the area to take care in the area.

"Crews are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the Mallow Rd, please use caution on approach," Cork City Fire warned on social media.

Earlier this morning we attended a RTC on the Carrigaline to Ringaskiddy Rd 🚒



Crews are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the Mallow Rd, please use caution on approach — Cork City Fire Brigade, July 22, 2021

It is proving a busy morning for the fire service, who attended a separate incident on the Carrigaline to Ringaskiddy road this morning.

More to follow.