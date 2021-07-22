Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 13:04

Emergency services at incident on busy Cork road; drivers urged to be cautious 

Emergency services at incident on busy Cork road; drivers urged to be cautious 

Emergency services at the scene on the Mallow Road. Picture: Cork City fire Service/Twitter.

Gardaí and units of the fire service are in attendance at a road collision on the Mallow road and have urged drivers in the area to take care in the area. 

"Crews are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the Mallow Rd, please use caution on approach," Cork City Fire warned on social media. 

It is proving a busy morning for the fire service, who attended a separate incident on the Carrigaline to Ringaskiddy road this morning. 

More to follow. 

More in this section

Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Rise in number of Covid-19 cases being reported in Cork
Investigation underway after 2,000 fish found dead in Cork river Investigation underway after 2,000 fish found dead in Cork river
Garda issue warning and advice about fraud scam Garda issue warning and advice about fraud scam
cork roads
Residents near Páirc Uí Chaoimh highlight 'dissatisfaction' over decision enabling GAA to submit planning application

Residents near Páirc Uí Chaoimh highlight 'dissatisfaction' over decision enabling GAA to submit planning application

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more