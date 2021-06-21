Cork Donkey Sanctuary confirms reopening date for visitors

Cork's beloved Donkey Sanctuary has announced that it will reopen to visitors from July 1.

The Sanctuary’s visitor centre in Liscarroll, which would typically see over 50,000 people come through the doors in a normal year, has been closed for over 12 months as a result of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Sanctuary announced it would reopen to visitors from next month, and the charity has now announced that the public will be able to book a slot to visit from July 1.

“Starting Thursday, 1st July, we will welcome visitors on Thursday and Friday each week to the Open Farm in Liscarroll.

“With everyone’s safety in mind, we will have a ticket booking system in place and reduced numbers of visitors will have access to the Open Farm at any one time,” the charity announced on social media.

The Donkey Sanctuary said further information about how to book tickets will be posted to their Facebook page on Wednesday.

They also took the opportunity to thank the public for their ongoing support.