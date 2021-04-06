Donkey Sanctuary sees 30% increase in callouts during ‘very difficult’ year

The Sanctuary’s visitor centre in Liscarroll, which would typically see over 50,000 people come through the doors in a normal year, has been closed for over 12 months as a result of the pandemic, which Country Manager Laura Foster says has impacted the charity in many ways.
“From an organisational point of view, we’ve really had to adapt to keep people safe, because if we’re keeping people safe, we’re also keeping our donkeys safe,” Ms Foster told The Echo.
In an immensely difficult year for the country, Ms Foster says the charity has been humbled by public support.
“We’re not sure exactly when that will be and, obviously, we’ll be guided by the government guidance and how the vaccination programme goes, but, with a bit of luck, we’re hoping we’ll be able to open before the summer is out,” Ms Foster said.