Taoiseach wishes Leaving Cert students well ahead of commencement of exams tomorrow

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has wished Leaving Cert students well ahead of the commencement of written exams tomorrow.

"I want to wish the Leaving Certificate students the very, very best.

"It’s been a very, very challenging and difficult year," he said.

The Taoiseach also commended everyone involved in education including teachers and SNAs for their efforts after a difficult and uncertain period.

"We hope the weather gets better as it normally does when the Leaving Cert students get down to doing the exams," he added.

Mr Martin made his comments whilst in Cork at the official opening of Penrose Dock today.

Of all the Leaving Cert candidates who made a selection on the Candidate Self Service Portal, 99% have opted for an Accredited Grade in at least one subject and 91% have opted to sit an examination in at least one subject.

Students who are diagnosed with Covid-19, who have Covid-like symptoms or who are a close contact of a person that has tested positive for Covid, will not be allowed to sit their exams.

"Accredited Grades (for those eligible to receive them) is the contingency measure that will apply in all circumstances this year where candidates cannot sit their examinations.

"This includes for both Covid-19 and non Covid-19 related absences," the Department of Education has stated.