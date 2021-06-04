Delay in release of LC results criticised

CONCERNS have been raised that the Government’s decision to delay the release of the Leaving Cert results will put unnecessary pressure on students who plan to go to college.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry has called on the education minister to reverse a decision to release results on September 3.

“From the point of view of not rushing course choices, from the point of view of getting next years’ academic year started on time, and from the point of view of arranging accommodation, the minister should reverse this decision and announce plans to release the results in mid-August,” said Mr Barry.

“It is clear that the Government’s decision will result in delays to the start of the college academic year.”

Coláiste Éamann Rís principal Aaron Wolfe has appealed for understanding. “A lot of work is going on behind the scenes,” he said.

“It is an unprecedented time. Everybody needs to show a bit of understanding, and hopefully everything will work out.”

A spokesperson for UCC has reassured prospective students who may be seeking accommodation.

“Campus Accommodation UCC’s purpose-built accommodation at the Crow’s Nest site is due for completion in May 2022, and will add to the number of student beds available close to campus. Campus Accommodation UCC is holding 565 rooms for first-year students, an increase of 10% on last year’s allocation.

“UCC First Year Accommodation Placement Service will commence the day first round CAO offers are issued. This service is available to incoming first-year students that will be travelling from over 45km away.”

Separately, Teachers’ Union of Ireland general secretary Michael Gillespie said: “It is essential that no student would lose out in terms of further study options as a result of the timeline, including those who may be applying for options outside the State. We trust that the relevant Government departments will, where necessary, liaise with international counterparts to ensure that this has absolutely no negative impact.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told The Echo: “This is not a normal year and last year was not a normal year. The Leaving Cert results will issue earlier this year than the results issued last year and college offers will issue earlier this year than last year. No student will miss out on their start date. No student will miss out on their offer.”