'The smell of popcorn is divine': Cork cinemas reopen to the public after more than five months

EXCITEMENT was at peak levels amongst moviegoers in Cork yesterday with the reopening of cinemas.

Monday saw a further easing of the country's Covid-19 restrictions, with the latest in the Government’s reopening plan for summer activity going ahead.

Cinemas were amongst the establishments permitted to reopen to patrons after more than five months of remaining closed.

Speaking to The Echo, Tracey O’Brien, manager at the Gate Cinemas, said staff were thrilled to welcome customers back to the Gate Multiplex, on North Main Street as well as the Gate cinemas in Midleton and Mallow which also reopened yesterday.

"We’re absolutely thrilled. It’s been a long few months so we’re delighted to be back.

"It’s been super busy already today.

"We’re delighted to have the doors open.

Dara O'Keeffe on her way to the Gate Cinema, North Main Street. Picture: Dan Linehan

"Lots of customers are coming in and the majority are booking their tickets online which is fantastic so it means that they have their seats already," she said.

"We can have a max of 50 per screen and within that customers have 2 metres social distancing between themselves and the next group of customers.

"So, when you book your tickets, automatically seats around your party are going to be blocked off so that nobody can book those tickets," Ms O'Brien explained.

Amongst the first films to be screened at the Gate Multiplex yesterday included Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and the much-anticipated Cruella, starring Emma Stone.

There was an upbeat atmosphere in the landmark cinema in the city centre yesterday, with lots of families in particular making a return.

Sisters Joy, Faye and Siún Sexton, Bishopstown, on their way to see Peter Rabbit 2 at the Gate Cinema, North Main Street. Picture: Dan Linehan

"I think especially for families, it’s something that parents can just come in with the kids and be entertained as opposed to doing the entertaining after all this time!"

"I think this time it’s been really positive [reopening] as well because we have so many fantastic movies coming out.

"There’s a really strong offering of movies for the summer, with a mix of musicals, kids films, blockbusters and horrors," Ms O'Brien said.

"Also, the smell of popcorn around the place is absolutely divine!"

To view cinema listings at the Gate Cinemas or to book tickets visit gatecinemas.com