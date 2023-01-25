Work begins on new store in former Cork city Eason location

Work has begun on the former Eason’s store in Cork city following acquisition by a major UK retailer.

Designer goods outlet, FLANNELS is set to open their second Irish store in the old Eason’s location on Patrick’s Street.

FLANNELS have over 50 stores in the U.K. and have recently opened their first Irish store in the iconic Cleary’s building on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

The high end store is known for stocking luxury brands such as Canada Goose, Balenciaga, Moncler, Alexander McQueen, Kenzo, and more.

The premises was acquired by Mike Ashley's Fraser Group in January of 2020 in a deal worth around €6.5 million.

The group also owns Frasers and Sports Direct, both of which were recently opened in the former Debenhams store in Mahon Point.

Frasers recently opened in the old Debenhams in Mahon Point

Well-known brands GAME, Jack Wills and Everlast are also operated under the Fraser Group.

David Epstein who is the Managing Director of Frasers and oversees the luxury and premium business said:

“Our ambitious plans mark a pivotal moment for the business, as we continue to expand and invest, we’re excited to enhance our presence throughout Europe and bring modern and engaging retail spaces to multiple locations in Ireland.

As FLANNELS continues to disrupt and rethink retail, we’re excited to become the go-to luxury destination for a new audience and meet the ever-evolving demands of consumers, by providing an immersive retail experience.”

Planning permission was approved by Cork City Council in April 2022 for the transformation of the former Eason’s shop front.

The group has been advertising positions for staff since last December 2022.

The luxury store is set to open to open its doors to the Cork public in Spring of this year.