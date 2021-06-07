'We thought this day would never come': Kinsale businesses delighted to re-open for dining 

BUSINESS owners in Kinsale were delighted to reopen for outdoor dining as part of the latest lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Bars, restaurants and cafés resumed outdoor service today and the business owners in Kinsale said they are ready to serve up the tastiest summer with its award-winning culinary scene.

The colourful harbour town is home to some of the country’s most famous eateries and with pedestrianisation of some of the town’s streets being reintroduced for the summer months.

General Manager of Hamlets, Jason Sleator said: “We are so excited to open up again, having spent the last six months preparing for this moment. We can’t wait to share the wonderful new cocktails paired with our delightful menu in our colourful surroundings.”

Cara Ryan, Brian O'Connor, Josh Cotter, Zoe Greenway & Kit French celebrating the return of outdoor dining at The Bulman in Kinsale. Pic: Becca Geden.

Pearse O’Sullivan who is the owner of the Bulman Bar in Kinsale said: “We are delighted that this summer we will be able to welcome many visitors to our bar and restaurant once more with our brand-new outdoor seating area. I am looking forward to getting back into the kitchen, working with all my colleagues and seeing the customers who we have also missed in a huge way.”

At Finns’ Farmcut, owner John Finn said: “The silver has been polished and our riotously colourful furniture is ready to welcome back our regular and new customers. We thought this day would never come. It has been such an exciting few weeks stocking up and readying for our opening.”

Kinsale businesses sought the advice of renowned global pandemic expert Dr Ian Norton when opening last year, and was one of the first towns in Ireland to introduce on-street dining.

The Cork town has been hard at work on their Reconnect In Kinsale 2021 campaign.