Pictures: Cork streets come to life as pubs and restaurants re-open

The streets of Cork city were bustling on Monday following the reopening of hospitality for outdoor dining under the latest easing of restrictions announced by the Government.
Cork Chair of the Restaurant Association of Ireland, Mike Ryan, who owns Coqbull and the Cornstore restaurants, said that his teams were “delighted to be carrying food on plates again” after six months of closure.
He said that the last couple of weeks “were probably getting on the messy side of things with the younger groups gathering” and that it was “great to see a bit of normality” back in the city centre again.
“Everyone has put in a massive effort and everyone is very happy to be back and to be out and about,” he said.
Chairman of the Cork branch of the VFI and owner of the Castle Inn in Cork city centre, Michael O’Donovan said he received “positive” feedback from pub owners.
“They were all happy. The city looks great with a lovely atmosphere. There was excitement and noise which has been missing in recent months.”