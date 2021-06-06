Man due in court in connection with Innishannon attack 

A man is due in court in Cork this evening in connection with the serious assault of a woman in her early 60s at her home in Innishannon.

The woman, named locally as retired teacher Mary Coughlan, was rushed to Cork University Hospital on Friday after being found in a residence in the area with a number of apparent stab wounds.

A man in his early 30s, who is understood to be known to her, was arrested and brought to Bandon Garda station.

"The man in his early 30s arrested in connection with the serious assault of a woman in her early 60s on the afternoon of Friday, 4th June, 2021, at a residence in Innishannon, County Cork, has been charged," Gardaí said this morning.

"He is expected to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court at 7pm on Sunday, 6th June.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in connection with this assault to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.