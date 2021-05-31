Cork hospital reporting long delays at emergency department 

A Cork hospital has implemented its escalation policy to deal with a high number of attendees at its emergency department (ED).

The Mercy University Hospital said it is experiencing long delays at its ED due to the continuing effects of the cyber attack and high presentation volumes at the ED.

It comes as the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that 19 admitted patients were waiting for beds at the hospital this morning- the second-highest figure reported nationally.

The hospital has urged people requiring less urgent treatment to avail of other services where possible.

“Due to the surge in activity at the ED, the hospital would suggest that members of the public needing less urgent treatment, avail where possible, of other care services.

“Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or SouthDoc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit Saint Mary's Health Campus and other urgent care units in the city,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said that while the ED remains open, patients will experience delays.

“MUH would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for,” it added.