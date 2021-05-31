Planning sought for cancer-care centre in Cork city

A PLANNING application for a new cancer-care centre in the city has been lodged with Cork City Council.

Mercy University Hospital Cork Foundation CLG is seeking permission for an extension and alterations to 9, Dyke Parade, to develop its Cancer CARE Centre.

The centre will primarily cater for the Mercy University Hospital’s psycho-oncology service, which is currently provided in the hospital.

It will be a non-clinical facility, a quiet place for patients and families to access services for those affected by cancer.

The centre has been a long-term objective of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation, but, over the years, there have been setbacks.

In January, 2018, the Mercy University Hospital Foundation was granted planning approval by Cork City Council for a Cancer CARE Centre on Woods Street, but this was overturned following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála by a local property owner. In 2019, the foundation announced the acquisition of 9, Dyke Parade, for its development of a dedicated Cancer CARE Centre.

The building is just a minute’s walk away from both the main hospital and the outpatient department. It is vacant.

Pre-planning engagement occurred with Cork City Council in 2020.

A report prepared by Cunnane Stratton Reynolds, on behalf of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation and submitted with the application, states that the proposed development would include counselling rooms, a reception, waiting area, social area, multi-purpose room, and associated offices.

The proposed development also includes an “attractive landscaped area to the rear of the main building”.

“The proposed development will provide a much-needed facility to support the needs of cancer patients and their families.

“The development of a Cancer CARE Centre is a long-term objective of the Mercy University Hospital Cork Foundation.

“The charity has been trying to secure a suitable site within close proximity to the existing Mercy Hospital for a number of years.

“Following a number of setbacks over recent years, securing the property at 9, Dyke Parade, has been a positive step forward for the foundation in progressing the development of the Cancer CARE Centre in a central, accessible location in Cork City,” it stated.

A spokesperson for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation said that if given the green light, construction on the Cancer CARE Centre would likely commence in January, 2022, with operations beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

“We have been fund-raising for it for quite a while. I would like to say thank you to everybody who donated to this service and to the other services we run,” the spokesperson continued.

A decision on the planning application is expected in mid-July.