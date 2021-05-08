Jail for Corkman who tried to hide cocaine stash on bedroom windowsill

A young Cork man who was never in trouble tried to hide his stash of cocaine out on his bedroom windowsill when gardaí called for a search has just been jailed for six months.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, pleaded with Judge Olann Kelleher to suspend the jail term on the basis of the accused having no previous convictions of any kind.

Judge Kelleher refused to suspend any of the sentence and said of drugs like cocaine, “It is a serious problem. To be selling drugs is a huge problem in this city.

“He was selling drugs (cocaine). We all know the difficulty heroin and cocaine cause in the city.

“He was making money out of the misery of others who are addicted sometimes.”

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the six months sentence on 26-year-old Daniel McCarthy of Nutley Avenue, Mahon, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said gardaí with a search warrant found €3,800 worth of cocaine and drugs paraphernalia on the defendant’s bedroom windowsill.

Initially, he claimed he found the drugs but now he has admitted that this was not so.

Sergeant Lyons that gardaí obtained a warrant to search a house at Nutley Avenue, Mahon, Cork, and arrived there on April 6 2019 for that purpose.

In the course of the search they found a bag on the outside windowsill of Daniel McCarthy’s bedroom.

In the bag there was cocaine, an electronic weighing scales, a bowl and teaspoon, and an iPhone. All of this property was seized and the cocaine was analysed and found to have a street value of €3,800.

No previous convictions

Daniel McCarthy pleaded guilty to charges of possessing cocaine and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “He has the trappings of dealing in drugs and the gardaí had a search warrant to search his address.”

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said, “He developed a gambling addiction and he developed quite a debt due to gambling on everything.”

Mr Burke stressed the 26-year-old had no previous convictions of any kind.