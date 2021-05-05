Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 15:39

'Significant milestone' reached in €215m Dunkettle Interchange upgrade

'Significant milestone' reached in €215m Dunkettle Interchange upgrade

The installation of some of the 27.5m beams at the Dunkettle Interchange.

Roisin Burke

Large bridge beams are being delivered and installed at the Dunkettle Interchange this week, marking a significant milestone in the progression of the project.

The €215m Dunkettle Interchange project is to create a number of direct road links with the N8, N25, N40 and links to the R623 in Little Island and Burys Bridge in Dunkettle.

The delivery of some of the 27.5m beams at the Dunkettle Interchange.
The delivery of some of the 27.5m beams at the Dunkettle Interchange.

The 27.5m bridge beams are to be put in over the Cork to Midleton/Cobh railway line.

The construction teams will be continuing night works to avoid traffic and rail disruptions.

Over the course of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night this week, the beams are being delivered after 8pm and then installed.

On the Dunkettle Interchange website, which brings regular updates on the progress of the project, it was highlighted that there would be upcoming lane closures of the inner ring of the roundabout in order to extend certain structures.

“This will continue intermittently over the coming period during off-peak daytime hours.” 

The Dunkettle Interchange project team also reminded people there is a temporary reduced speed limit of 60 km/hr for the Dunkettle site area and motorists are requested to abide by the new speed limit to enhance the safety of the personnel working on-site and road users themselves.

For further information on the project log onto dunkettle.ie.

More in this section

City residents association plants trees in memory of those who passed away during Covid City residents association plants trees in memory of those who passed away during Covid
Gardaí appeal for public's help to find missing man as search continues in North Cork  Gardaí appeal for public's help to find missing man as search continues in North Cork 
Government mark introduction of minimum alcohol prices Government mark introduction of minimum alcohol prices
corkdunkettle
Hopes rise that 'vast majority of restrictions' will be gone by late summer

Hopes rise that 'vast majority of restrictions' will be gone by late summer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY