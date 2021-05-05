'Significant milestone' reached in €215m Dunkettle Interchange upgrade

Large bridge beams are being delivered and installed at the Dunkettle Interchange this week, marking a significant milestone in the progression of the project.

The €215m Dunkettle Interchange project is to create a number of direct road links with the N8, N25, N40 and links to the R623 in Little Island and Burys Bridge in Dunkettle.

The delivery of some of the 27.5m beams at the Dunkettle Interchange.

The 27.5m bridge beams are to be put in over the Cork to Midleton/Cobh railway line.

The delivery and installation of 27.5m bridge beams over the Cork to Middleton/ Cobh Railwayline marks a significant milestone for the DKI Upgrade Scheme. Night works will continue as to avoid traffic and rail disruptions.@CorkChamber @corkcitycouncil @Corkcoco @TIITraffic pic.twitter.com/O5U6ljiuXZ — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) May 5, 2021

The construction teams will be continuing night works to avoid traffic and rail disruptions.

Over the course of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night this week, the beams are being delivered after 8pm and then installed.

On the Dunkettle Interchange website, which brings regular updates on the progress of the project, it was highlighted that there would be upcoming lane closures of the inner ring of the roundabout in order to extend certain structures.

“This will continue intermittently over the coming period during off-peak daytime hours.”

The Dunkettle Interchange project team also reminded people there is a temporary reduced speed limit of 60 km/hr for the Dunkettle site area and motorists are requested to abide by the new speed limit to enhance the safety of the personnel working on-site and road users themselves.

For further information on the project log onto dunkettle.ie.