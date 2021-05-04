'Maybe I used too much power' says man jailed for Cork assault that left victim with multiple facial fractures  

A man who caused multiple fractures to another man’s face after they went drinking together told gardaí he had carried out the assault but only used 60% of his power.

39-year-old Kestutis Slavickas has now been sentenced for assault causing harm to the 59-year-old man.

Detective Garda Manus O’Donnell said the assault occurred on May 7 2020 at Weir Street, Bandon, County Cork.

When arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the assault causing harm charge he replied, “I plead guilty.

"Maybe I used too much power.”

The injured party was a 59-year-old man who was living in a flat with Slavickas in Bandon.

Det. Garda O’Donnell said the injured party sustained a severe facial injury.

The defendant and the victim had been drinking together in area known locally as The Bogs.

Slavickas assaulted him by punching and kicking him on the ground.

After the assault was reported, gardaí from the armed support unit went to the defendant’s home to arrest him. They demanded that he showed his hands when they encountered him and they ended up giving him a Taser shot before arresting him.

When questioned about the assault Slavickas said he hit him with 60% of his power.

The most significant injuries were to the injured party’s right eye socket, fractures to his nasal bone and fractures to his cheekbone on both sides.

On bail at time

At the time of this assault in May 2020 he was on bail on two charges of common assault on November 8 2019 and on April 20 2018.

Garda Neil Ryan said that in the course of each incident he had prodded a woman passing in the street with his index finger. He prodded one woman on the shoulder and prodded the second woman at the side of her hip.

Slavickas was living an apartment at Oak House, Oliver Plunkett Street, Bandon, at the time of all three assaults.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of 18 months on him in relation to the charge of assault causing harm on the 59-year-old man and a consecutive sentence of three months in respect of the two common assaults on the women passing him on the street.

Injured party and defendant had been drinking together

The background to the most serious of the assaults was that he and the 59-year-old man went to Lidl and bought alcohol which they drank together on the riverbank in Bandon.

The injured party said the defendant had punched him earlier but they were friends again when they went drinking. He said the defendant wanted him to come over closer to where he was sitting. The injured party said he would not come over to him and the defendant reacted by saying he was going to kill him.

The victim said he was going to go to the garda station and Slavickas said he would not give him a chance to go to the garda station.

The victim said in an impact statement that he sustained fractures to bones in his face and injuries to his sight that now require him to upgrade his glasses very regularly.

He said the injuries he sustained put him out of work for eleven months.

Dermot Sheehan defence barrister said the accused had effectively taken the injured party in and given him a place to live but that on this day they had a considerable amount of drink together.

“They were drinking bottles of beer down by the river,” Mr Sheehan said.

Mr Sheehan BL said the accused had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, and was being maintained in the community on medication.

“But he slips in maintaining himself and he consumes alcohol which is not in his favour. In custody they have changed his medication. He seems better because of this medication,” Mr Sheehan BL said.