'Start spreading the news': Cork man's exciting role in New York

A HOLLYHILL native has made his American dream a reality after being appointed artistic director of a prestigious New York theatre company.

Michael Mellamphy replaces Limerick man George C Heslin in the Origin Theatre role following his departure for a new role with the New York Irish Centre.

The Cork actor co-curated this year’s ‘Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival’ in New York alongside fellow northsider Sarah Street from Blarney Road.

The pair have appeared in US shows like Law and Order and The Good Wife and are well-known faces on New York’s theatre scene.

Michael also had a prominent role in one of the world’s best-known video games Red Redemption 2.

Mr Mellamphy isn’t fazed by the challenges of the pandemic. “Having worked with the Origin team on an all-virtual 1st Irish Festival, which far-exceeded expectations and reached a significantly wider audience than past festivals, I am confident we can produce powerful theatre under these very unique and changing pandemic circumstances,” he said.

Michael is a member of the Irish Repertory Theatre as well as a founder of The Pigeon Theatre Company.

The artist previously owned the Irish bar Ryan’s Daughter where he produced a number of theatrical productions.

Adapting

He described the ways in which the company is adapting since the onset of Covid-19. “Using technology in theatre production is at the forefront of my thinking now,” Michael said. “Covid 19 has thrown many challenges at our community and many of us, including Origin, have responded creatively. I feel strongly about getting back to in-person productions, but in the meantime, we can use everything we’ve learned over the last 12 months and to create new paradigms, mix live and recorded elements, even mix formats like social media with live theatre.”