Carrigaline school ‘shocked’ at building reallocation

THE principal of Owenabue Educate Together National School (ETNS) in Carrigaline has said they are engaging with the Department of Education following the news that the permanent building promised to them has instead been allocated for the opening of a new special school.

The Owenabue ETNS, which opened last year, was scheduled to move to the current Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin building in the town.

It was however announced in recent days that a new special school will be located on this site.

Owneabue ETNS school principal Trina Golden said they were ‘shocked’ when details emerged about their proposed permanent building being reallocated.

However, she said she has received very positive reassurances from the Department of Education in recent days.

“We will remain positive. We have been engaging with the Department. The department is genuine about trying to resolve the situation for everyone. We fully understand that the special school was needed.

“The Department is committed to making it happen as soon as possible. They have committed to looking for a site immediately. We are waiting on confirmation for a short or medium-term plan.

“My concern was this would have dragged on and the long-term build could have been pushed back as new buildings can be difficult to get moving.

“We will keep engaging with the Department of Education and hopefully, it will be resolved sooner rather than later,” she added.

Cork South Central TD and Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education and Skills Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he has written to the Minister for Education Norma Foley, urging her to intervene to secure a solution.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told The Echo: “The Department is currently liaising with Educate Together regarding the short to medium term accommodation needs of Owenabue Educate Together National School and this engagement will continue.”