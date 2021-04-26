Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 11:17

Carrigaline school ‘shocked’ at building reallocation

Carrigaline school ‘shocked’ at building reallocation

Owneabue ETNS school principal Trina Golden said they were ‘shocked’ when details emerged about their proposed permanent building being reallocated.

John Bohane

THE principal of Owenabue Educate Together National School (ETNS) in Carrigaline has said they are engaging with the Department of Education following the news that the permanent building promised to them has instead been allocated for the opening of a new special school.

The Owenabue ETNS, which opened last year, was scheduled to move to the current Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin building in the town.

It was however announced in recent days that a new special school will be located on this site.

Owneabue ETNS school principal Trina Golden said they were ‘shocked’ when details emerged about their proposed permanent building being reallocated.

However, she said she has received very positive reassurances from the Department of Education in recent days.

“We will remain positive. We have been engaging with the Department. The department is genuine about trying to resolve the situation for everyone. We fully understand that the special school was needed.

“The Department is committed to making it happen as soon as possible. They have committed to looking for a site immediately. We are waiting on confirmation for a short or medium-term plan.

“My concern was this would have dragged on and the long-term build could have been pushed back as new buildings can be difficult to get moving.

“We will keep engaging with the Department of Education and hopefully, it will be resolved sooner rather than later,” she added.

Cork South Central TD and Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education and Skills Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he has written to the Minister for Education Norma Foley, urging her to intervene to secure a solution.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told The Echo: “The Department is currently liaising with Educate Together regarding the short to medium term accommodation needs of Owenabue Educate Together National School and this engagement will continue.”

Read More

Cork school to operate remotely today following Covid outbreak 

More in this section

Cork company selected as Tesco own-label partner with €1.4 million contract Cork company selected as Tesco own-label partner with €1.4 million contract
Ballycotton RNLI assists in two seperate incidents Ballycotton RNLI assists in two seperate incidents
RNLI issues water safety advice following hectic weekend of callouts RNLI issues water safety advice following hectic weekend of callouts
cork educationcarrigaline
More than 40 jobs to be created as company establishes new European HQ in Cork

More than 40 jobs to be created as company establishes new European HQ in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY