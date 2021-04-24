Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 18:09

Second swim rescue in West Cork in two days 

While the emergency services were responding, surfers in the area came to the aid of the family and brought them back to shore. Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

Roisin Burke

A family were rescued from the water at Garretstown on Saturday by surfers who brought two children and two adults safely back to shore.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident at Garrylucas beach in Garretstown on Saturday afternoon when two children got into trouble out at sea.

Their parents went into the water to help their children and ended up in difficulty.

Courtmacsherry and Kinsale RNLI responded to the incident, along with the 

Irish Coastguard from the Old Head of Kinsale.

While the emergency services were responding, surfers in the area came to the aid of the family and brought them back to shore.

Speaking to The Echo, the Irish Coastguard said that the beach in Garretstown was packed today and there was a strong undercurrent that was causing problems for swimmers.

