Quick thinking kite surfer plucks distressed swimmer from sea in West Cork

A Cork kite surfer carried out a heroic rescue at sea on Friday when a female swimmer got into difficulty at Broadstrand on the Seven Heads Peninsula in West Cork.

The RNLI received an emergency call at 5.20pm on Friday evening to come to the aid of a person who got into difficulty while swimming with others.

The Courtmacsherry All-Weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat 'Frederick Story Cockburn' responded to the call under Coxswain Mark Gannon and crew of six were underway at full speed to the area of the casualty.

While the Lifeboat was on the scene at Broadstrand within 15 minutes of being called, the person in difficulty had already been plucked from the sea by a Kite Surfer who was surfing offshore and was alerted by fellow swimmers on the shore to the unfolding incident.

Ballinadee man Dylan Green was kite surfing in Broadstrand for the very first time and the experienced kite operator performed heroics in locating the swimmer about 100 meters off the rocks in rough conditions.

Kite Surfer, Dylan Green after carrying out a most important rescue on Friday. Pic Courtmacsherry RNLI.

Mr Green used all his skill in plucking the lady from the water and then used the benefit of the on-shore wind in his kite to bring the casualty ashore.

Once onshore the swimmer was assessed and treated by locals including medical personnel who were at the beach, until the HSE Ambulance arrived.

Thankfully the casualty was in a position to return home with her family after a strenuous assessment by the HSE Ambulance and Rapid Response team.

Courtmacsherry RNLI Voluntary Lifeboat Operation Manager Brian O Dwyer, said: “ It was amazing to witness myself, the great skill of the Kite Surfer this evening, who prevented a very serious incident from happening”.

Brian thanked the persons onshore that called the rescue services at 112 or 999 quickly this evening, as every minute is so important to persons in difficulty.

The RNLI took this near-miss to issue some advice around visiting the coast and water activities.

Have a plan - check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage.

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach, on the shoreline and in the water.

Don’t allow your family or yourself to swim alone.

Don’t use inflatables at all, at all on the sea.

Make sure to wear a Lifejacket at all times when taking to the sea in a boat.

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and Float.

In an emergency dial 999 or 112 immediately, and ask for the Coast Guard. The Rescue Services are there to help you all.