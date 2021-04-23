Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 20:10

Gardaí issue Covid compliance warning ahead of sunny weekend

To date, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 20,566 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches. Pic; Larry Cummins

Roisin Burke

Ahead of a sunny weekend the Gardaí have asked people to “act responsibly and stay safe.” 

To date, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 20,566 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches. 

Over 3,600 fines have been issued to people attending or organising house parties. 

Up to Thursday April 22, 14,730 €100 fines for non-essential travel were handed out along with 1,253 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports – the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 1,628. 

A further 378 fines of €80 each were issued for not wearing a face covering and 405 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State. 

In a plea to the public, the Gardaí reminded people these are not just breaches of regulations, but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk.

“An Garda Síochána will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

“An Garda Síochána is again advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take account of the new limitations on non-essential travel i.e. travel within your county or 20km from your home if crossing county boundaries.” 

The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

Members of the public are also being asked to park legally at amenities and said illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk.

An Garda Síochána continued to remind persons subject to domestic violence - Travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.”

