A car was seized after it was pulled over with an expired NCT and incorrect insurance and tax certificates.

Cork City Roads Policing Unit stopped a car after an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) Alert.

The driver was displaying insurance and tax discs from different vehicles and also had an altered/expired NCT.

The car was seized and Gardaí said proceedings are to follow.